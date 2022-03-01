FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The City of Fresno showed its support for Ukraine by holding a flag-raising ceremony downtown on Tuesday morning.

Prayers, peace, and solidarity: those were the messages from city leaders at the ceremony.

“There’s no question that God is testing the resolve of the Ukrainian people. But in my opinion, God is also testing the heart and compassion of the American people,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Mayor Dyer was joined by city council members and dozens of Ukrainians who say the Ukrainian community in Fresno is small but strong, and grateful for the support.

“What encourages my heart is to see all of you supporting, the whole Western world, supporting. I couldn’t be more proud to call myself a Ukrainian and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American,” said Mykhaylo Skitsak during the event.

Mayor Dyer says any refugee from Ukraine is more than welcome in Fresno.

“I want the Ukrainian people to know, not only do we stand with you in solidarity, our doors will be open to you in the city of Fresno and Fresno County.”

Skitsak, a nurse at Community Regional Medical Center, who moved to Fresno from Ukraine when he was 16, made one last call for freedom.

“In America, we say ‘land of the brave and land of the free.’ Ukraine is definitely the land of the brave, and I would like to see Ukraine the land of the free.”

Myk told our station off-camera that he still has many family members in Ukraine. He said the last text they sent him was that they’re still alive, so, everything going on in Ukraine, definitely hitting close to home and affecting people right here in the Central Valley.