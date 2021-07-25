Community remembers two 19-year-olds killed in crash near Kerman

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Friends and family gathered in the Kerman area Sunday night to remember Alissa Campos and Joseph Rodriguez, two 19-year-old friends killed in a head-on crash Saturday night.

They were killed after colliding head-on with another car on California Ave. near Howard Ave.

On Sunday night on a remote stretch of California Ave. where the crash happened, a moving memorial was set up by their high school friends.

The friends say Campos and Rodriguez touched many lives. Friends describe them as humble, supportive, and always there for others.

The friends said off-camera Rodriguez had dreams of becoming a fashion designer, and he loved shopping at thrift stores to sport a 90’s look.

Photo provided by Friends & Family of Alissa Campos and Joseph Rodriguez

The friends say both were very personable, and even though Campos was relatively new to Kerman High School, she made friends immediately.

Friends say the two were like brother and sister and had the most contagious laughs.

The CHP says it’s still unclear what caused Rodriguez and Campos to veer into oncoming traffic. KSEE24/CBS47 was sent a statement from Rodriguez’s family that reads:

“Joseph was a sweet, loving young man. He was loved by many and a friend to all. His loss is deeply felt by all who loved him. He wanted to be an entrepreneur, one of the many goals he planned for himself. Our condolences to the Campos family.”