Community remembers slain Lemoore Officer. ‘Everybody is hurting’

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) – Hundreds of people said their final goodbyes to slain Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz during his funeral services on Friday.

The funeral mass started at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and continued at the Sunflower Fields Cemetery for the burial.

Throughout the day Diaz was honored for his heroic acts during the last moments of his life.

Hundreds of people sat in complete silence as interim Lemoore Police Chief Mike Kendall handed the American flag from Officer Jonathan Diaz’s casket to Diaz’s weeping mother.

Hundreds cried and wiped tears from their eyes as they paid tribute to the officer’s life.

“He did save a life and that is all that matters,” said Lemoore Police Explorer Gloria Lopez. “He did save a life. He is a true hero.”

At Diaz’s funeral mall, law enforcement from across the state filled the pews, along side them was Governor Gavin Newsom.

Near the alter, a blanket hung with the his photo and the words “to serve and protect.” A phrase Diaz lived by until his final breath.

“Everybody is hurting,” said Stella Mendez. “I can’t even tell you. It hurts.”

“The way he died is sad,” said Jesus Mendez.

Diaz’s life was cut short back on November 2. Police said he was shot and killed while protecting a woman during a domestic violence dispute.

Kendall describing Diaz’s acts as heroic and selfless. “He made a conscious decision to go back into the house while unarmed,” said Kendall. “And even after hearing at least one gun shot come from within. This is Jonathan Diaz.”

People filed out the church one by one, and proceeded to the cemetery. As they drove by people held flags to honor Diaz’s sacrafice.

“Not many people are willing to do that,” said Mark Olivo. “Willing to go into someone else’s home and give up his own life know that he has a big family is an honor. It takes time and honor and that is what he did.”

His family and friends were emotional once again as they said one last goodbye.

With a final salute, the name of Jonathan Diaz forever remembered as a hero.

