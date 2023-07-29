SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A little girl is finally back in her room two months after a car crashed through the wall of her bedroom in Selma.

For the last several months five-year-old Penelope Perez has been sleeping in her mom’s room.

But with the help of firefighters, police, a nonprofit, and a local business they were able to surprise her today with a new room.

The look on Perez’s Face said it all.

The five-year-old was speechless as she walked into her new room.

“It looks so beautiful I can’t even imagine I’m surprised myself,” said Elizabeth Perez, Penelope’s mom.

Saturday was the first time Penelope had been in her room since a car came hurling through the wall.

Luckily at the time of the crash, no one was inside.

When Nora Cuevas, founder of the non-profit Brighter Tomorrow, heard about what had happened, she knew she had to do something special.

So, she contacted Selma police, fire, Walmart, and other local businesses to help.

“We all came together, we all pitched in. We wanted to make the little girl have a great experience out of the bad tragedy that happened,” said Cuevas, founder of the nonprofit Brighter Tomorrow.

Firefighters from the Selma Fire Department helped build the donated furniture.

“A lot of the time we are showing up when things are burning, and tonight we’re showing up when things are clean, and we’re putting together beds so she can come home,” said Chief Paul Demmers with Selma Fire.

“Thank you,” Penelope Perez said to everyone who made today possible.