Community rallies behind family of Parlier shooting victims

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County community is rallying behind one local family after a father and son were both shot in Parlier a week ago.

Israel Treviño Jr., 57, was shot and killed outside a Parlier market on May 2. His son, Israel Treviño III, 33, known as Izzy, was with him and was critically hurt.

Since the shooting, residents in Parlier, Selma, Fresno and cities beyond are supporting the family.

A GoFundMe for Izzy Treviño has been set up to assist him and his immediate family while he recovers, and a second GoFundMe page is set up for Israel Treviño Jr. and his immediate family.

Ramon Lopez is the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus chapter in Selma. He says he has known the Treviño family virtually his entire life. Treviño Jr. and his son Izzy are in the Knights of Columbus with Lopez. Lopez says Treviño Jr. recently achieved the rank of Sir Knight in the Knights of Columbus Brotherhood, one of the highest ranks of the philanthropic group.

“He was the epitome of what a Sir Knight is really all about,” Lopez said. Lopez says Izzy and Israel Treviño Jr. were passionate about giving back. Lopez recalls how Israel would work hard with him at Knights of Columbus food giveaways and how the Treviño family’s conjunto band, ‘Los Hooliganz,’ would volunteer to play at events.

“Israel volunteered for everything that he possibly could,” Lopez said. “Not only with the Knights of Columbus and our church, but in the community as well.”

Jessica Gattis says she grew up going to school with Izzy Treviño and says the father and son were extremely close. She recalls the time she met Izzy’s father in elementary school.

“They were always best friends,” she said. “The first time I met Israel, Izzy introduced him to me as his best friend, not as his dad. He was like ‘this is my best friend.’”

Ramon Lopez says Treviño Jr’s compassion and kindness exhibited in every aspect of his life is something the Selma and Parlier communities will dearly miss.

“I can’t really put into words the void that he left in our lives, let alone everyone else’s,” he said. “He was always there as a great support to our brotherhood, and to our church, and to our community and especially to his family.”

A family member says Izzy Treviño is making a recovery and getting better day by day.