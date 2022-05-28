SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 60 vendors, six country music acts, and lots of food transformed the Shaver Lake Community Center into a summer party on Saturday. But the event was more than that.

“50% of the funds will be going directly to Creek Fire recovery. The other 50% will be going to Shaver revitalization,” said Kyle Lee, Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau president & CEO.

Lee is a carpenter who lost his shop to the flames in 2020.

“It was pretty devastating, but that’s what spurred me to get back involved with my community and give back,” he said.

For the last six months, he and other volunteers started working on Saturday’s fundraiser.

Lee said it’s been challenging, but he’s happy about the turnout and hopes to make this an annual event, especially because he knows other survivors still need the help.

“People are going to be recovering for 5, 10, 15 years. It’s not just over, you know,” he said.

Christopher Welker is still recovering.

“We lost our property up here near Alder Springs. We had a nice log home, a shop, and an apartment that we built with our own lumber,” he shared.

Welker was also a vendor at Saturday’s event.

“We’re taking all the fire-killed lumber out of the Sierras and turning it into a bunch of different products, rough cut material for building structures.”

Welker said he’s been doing this since 2010, but it’s picked up since the Creek Fire with more material to choose from. Now, he’s rebuilding his parents’ home.

“Hopefully by the end of summer they’ll have a place to live again,” he said.