PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada continued its recovery Tuesday a week after residents were ordered to evacuate due to flooding.

It’s a continued effort as residents clear out debris from homes and apartments, all as residents continued to line up for any supplies they could get their hands on.

People in the community took those belongings out to a line of dumpsters off Broadway, one of the hardest hit areas northeast of the train tracks which divide the town.

Nearby is the Broadway Market, which has faced its own recovery after a foot and a half of water filled the store this past week.

“We walked in and there was stuff everywhere. Floors were black, you couldn’t see, I mean stuff that was probably in the back room was in the front room… stuff tipped over,” said Juanita Adame, store manager at Broadway Market.

What they found after they evacuated was devastation, thousands of dollars in damage with no flood insurance.

On top of that merchandise was completely ruined from not just the water, but the lack of electricity in the store for days.

Adame’s father John started the Broadway Market 50 years ago, a true staple in the community, and a man always willing to lend a helping hand.

Juanita said their loyal employees have faced their own hardships but have continued to show up and help in any way they can, as well as the people in a community decimated by the high water.

“Lot of people coming to help knowing that he’s been here helping them, you know, for so many years. They just paid it forward which was amazing. A lot of people coming out here picking up trash, cleaning up for us, electrical stuff, we had people just out of nowhere,” said Adame.

The family hopes to meet county code and reopen soon, and though they’ve seen significant losses, it’s a relief everyone stayed safe.

“We have to look on the brighter side, I mean, you know, what can we do? Materials can be replaced. It’ll take us a while, but it can be replaced. Our lives? No,” said Adame.

All remaining evacuation orders were lifted in the county Tuesday.

FEMA hopes to open its ‘Disaster Recovery Center’ at the Merced County Fairgrounds later this week, to help in the early stages of relief for some residents who have lost everything.