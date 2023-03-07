PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The worship community is mourning Tuesday night as it’s been just over two weeks since a tragic sledding accident claimed the life of a Porterville youth director.

Jonathan and Calli Piper worked side by side for over a decade, doing missionary work all around the world.

Jonathan says their first group trip together was to Taiwan, but they didn’t talk then.

“It was one of those things we look back and joke around, there are even pictures of us standing next to each other helping out at church in Taiwan, and the whole time like ‘I don’t remember having a conversation with you,” said Jonathan.

After that trip, Calli and Jonathan ended up working together at Hillside Community Church and later married. They had dreams of starting their own family but weren’t able to have children of their own.

“That was our heart, to foster kids to bring kids home and even if it meant to have them for a short time and love on them,” said Jonathan.

Just two weeks ago, the couple was at a youth winter camp when their lives changed forever.

“We were out with the youth just playing in the snow and my wife bought this new inner tube she wanted to try out. She just went down on the sled down the hill and hit a bump and then hit a tree and it was just one of those things, in that split second,” said Jonathan.

Calli passed away just weeks before her 30th birthday.

“It’s been amazing how many people in the church communities and our local communities have come to help Jon and our family through this time,” said Micah Piper, brother-in-law to Calli.

The young couple had been in the process of adopting a little girl, but now, Jonathan is left raising their soon-to-be adoptive daughter all on his own.

“That to me was one of the greatest blessings to see my wife being a mommy, that was her heart to be a mommy and that’s why I’m so thankful for my daughter she made that possible,” said Jonathan.

Calli Piper’s funeral service will be Friday, March 10. To watch the service, use the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@hillsidecommunitychurch5945

There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help supplement the costs of Calli’s funeral and to help Jonathan provide for their little girl as they work toward a life with only the memory of Calli.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/calli-piper