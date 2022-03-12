FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The LGBTQ+ community in Fresno lost an icon this week. Jeffery Robinson paved the way for the pride parade in the Tower District. He also pioneered programs and safe spaces for those in search of support. On Saturday, his loved ones gathered to grieve and honor the ‘gay mayor of Fresno.’

“It hurt. It really, really hurt,” said Bianca Lopez with the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade committee. “On a personal level, I felt like I lost my father figure. For much of my adult life, he guided me.”

The activist died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“It’s not only a shock to me, but it’s a shock to a lot of people,” his husband, Juan Bustamente shared. “I knew how much people loved him, but to hear it, particularly from our youth group kids…that meant a lot.”

The 60-year-old was one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ advocates in the valley.

“Simply from all the programs he started, most importantly the youth group in the early or mid 90’s. Hundreds, thousands of kids, teenagers were given a safe space,” said Lopez. “He also put out pink pages which listed gay owned, gay operated, gay friendly businesses.”

He was CEO of Community Link, a nonprofit promoting the rights of those who identify as LGBTQ+, bringing the pride parade to Fresno more than 30 years ago.

“He left an indelible mark on all of us. The influence that he had, the fight that will still go on with all of us,” said Lopez. “We’re gonna carry the torch, I think we’re even more inspired now more than ever.”

“His life was our community, the gay, lesbian, bisexual community was his family, and I was just privileged to be a part of that,” said Bustamante.

His husband said Robinson had plans of retiring on February 25th.

“And I took him to the hospital February 24th, and he never was able to come out,” Bustamente shared. “People would ask him ‘What are you gonna do, are you gonna get bored?’ and he goes ‘No, I’m gonna start living my life.’ We had to cancel plans.”

For now, his community is looking forward to this year’s pride parade on June 4th, which will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Organizers are looking for donations and volunteers. For more information, visit their website fresnorainbowpride.com