FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Tuesday is special election day for Fresno High Area voters. Four candidates are looking to fill the vacant Fresno Unified board of trustees seat.

The seat was left vacant when Carol Mills, who served the district for 17 years, passed away after battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Linda Altamirano and Joaquin Pacheco are two voters who live in the Fresno Unified School District and said while they don’t have children currently attending school, they wanted to use their right to vote and support the future of students in Fresno.

“I mean, what they decide is what’s being taught to the child. It’s very influential in a child’s life,” Pacheco said.

“I think it’s very important that we have people in there to fight for our children. That’s our future!” Altamirano said.

Another voter, Joel Murillo, said he wants to see a change within the school board, as meetings have grown more and more unruly this past year.

One of them had to be stopped, and new security measures were put in place, as well as new protocols for engagement in meetings.

“There are people on the school board who are cantankerous, they yell… That is a part of education: being able to show the generations that are up and coming that it’s important to be able to work with everybody and not just understand your own point of view,” Murillo said.

The candidate with the highest number of votes wins and will fill the vacancy until 2024.