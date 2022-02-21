Community members celebrate Presidents’ Day by reciting presidential quotes in Clovis park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Presidents’ Day is the third Monday of February.
Presidents’ Day was originally created as ‘Washington’s Birthday,’ and that’s still the legal name in the United States code.
However, the holiday is called fifteen different names among states and cities celebrating the day throughout the United States, including ‘Presidents’ Day,’ which is meant to honor all presidents.
This year, the Association of the United States Army and Veteran Organizations honored each United States president with one of their quotes, read by a member of the community.
Expert performers portrayed the two presidents originally honored by the holiday, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
It is Wayne Scott’s 23rd year traveling the United States performing as Lincoln.
The event took place at the park outside the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
There were 46 quotes in all, many quite famous.
You can find a list of some of the quotes spoken during the event, below:
- “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” – President John F. Kennedy
- Peace is a journey of a thousand miles and it must be taken one step at a time.” – President Lyndon B. Johnson
- “We have nothing to fear except fear itself.” – President Franklin D. Roosevelt
- “A history of free men is never written by chace, but by choice; their choice.” – President Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” – President Ronald Reagan
- “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brough forth, upon this continent, a new nation, concieved in liberty, and dediccated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” – President Abraham Lincoln
- “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” – President Theodore Roosevelt.
- I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.” – President Thomas Jefferson.
- “The law is the only sure protection of the weak, and the only efficient restraint upon the strong.” – President Millard Fillmore.
- “To vote is like the payment of a debt, a duty never to be neglected if its performance is possibe.” – President Rutherford B. Hayes.
- “That’s alll a man can hope for during his lifetime- to set an example – and when he is dead, to be an inspiration to history.” – President William McKinley.