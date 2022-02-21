Community members celebrate Presidents’ Day by reciting presidential quotes in Clovis park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Presidents’ Day is the third Monday of February.

Presidents’ Day was originally created as ‘Washington’s Birthday,’ and that’s still the legal name in the United States code.

However, the holiday is called fifteen different names among states and cities celebrating the day throughout the United States, including ‘Presidents’ Day,’ which is meant to honor all presidents.

This year, the Association of the United States Army and Veteran Organizations honored each United States president with one of their quotes, read by a member of the community.

Expert performers portrayed the two presidents originally honored by the holiday, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

It is Wayne Scott’s 23rd year traveling the United States performing as Lincoln.

The event took place at the park outside the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

There were 46 quotes in all, many quite famous.

You can find a list of some of the quotes spoken during the event, below: