FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who lost his life trying to save a young girl from drowning in Reedley, is now being posthumously honored and recognized with the Carnegie Hero’s Medal.

The medal is awarded to people who took action to save someone’s life, even if it cost them their own.

This is a national, if not worldwide recognition that the community around Manjit says is long overdue.

“I could barely think of a more deserving person,” said Deep Singh, a friend of Manjit and the Executive Director of the Jakara Movement.

Deep was touched by the heroic actions of Manjit Singh.

Deep says he’s someone lucky enough to cross paths with Manjit Singh, a month before he died.

“Just a chance meeting. We were selling 4th of July fireworks for a local nonprofit. He actually helped us pack up our stuff, we just became kind of cool with each other,” he said.

It was that one meeting with Manjit, that stayed with deep even after his death.

“When he heard the young woman screaming, his brother-in-law told me he didn’t take a second, he just jumped in,” said Singh.

Even though he didn’t know how to swim.

In August 2020, Manjit was trying to save eight-year-old Samantha Cruz, who had gotten swept away by the Kings River. Cruz was rushed to the hospital but died six days later. Singh’s body was recovered downstream.

Deep wanted Manjit’s actions to be recognized.

“I was just kind of googling and I saw this Carnegie hero award and just submitted, didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

The good news was delivered to him Monday morning.

“Never heard about it again until this morning from you,” he said.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was started by one of the richest men in history, Andrew Carnegie. The fund gives around 80 medals every year to people they want to recognize as heroes.

According to the commission, they’ve handed out over $44 million dollars to affected families.

Manjit is now one of over 10,000 heroes honored over the commission’s almost 120-year history.

“To hear that his family will be getting continued financial care into their older age, I think ultimately, that was Manjit’s dream. His parent’s dream is that he is there with them, but that was Manjit’s dream, to provide for his family,” said Singh.

Manjit’s GoFundMe has also raised over $220,000 dollars.

His body was taken to Punjab in India, where we’re told, he was given a hero’s welcome.