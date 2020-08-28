Community Medical Centers receives $25,000 grant to benefit unexpected expenses due to pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A longtime builder in the Fresno area, Bonadelle Neighborhoods gave a $25,000 dollar grant to Community Medical Centers to benefit hospital staff unexpected expenses due to the pandemic.

The goal is to make sure healthcare staff has support for expenses such as daycare or relief if tested positive for the coronavirus in the workplace.  

“They understand that homes should be a good place and a happy place, a healthy place, a beautiful place and you know what, unfortunately a lot of our own employees have been sent home because they were exposed to COVID-19 and it’s not all that happy and they’re struggling,” said Katie Zenovich, the senior vice president of fund development at Community Medical Centers.

The funds will specifically help Community Medical Center’s Employee Assistance program — a program that’s helped more than 1,400 employees since April of this year.

President of Bonadelle Neighborhoods, John Bonadelle shares why this is an important donation.

“We love the community and so we definitely wanted to help and we were concerned you know when the numbers starting piling up you know in the last three months in the Fresno/San Joaquin Valley. We wanted to help the community in a way that’s going to help with dealing of this pandemic of coronavirus,” Bonadelle said.

An anonymous donor is matching the grant to make it into a $50,000 donation.

