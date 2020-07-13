Community Medical Centers implements ‘surge crisis protocol’ to help hospitals share resources

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Community Medical Centers’ health system has implemented the surge crisis protocol they have prepared for over the last four months.

We continue to work daily with Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Valley’s network of hospitals to ensure resources are available to provide care for all our patients, including those with COVID-19. Community Medical Centers

CMC said every hospital in the area is monitoring and sharing scarce resources — like testing supplies, PPE, staff, and bed space — so that they can adequately serve the region’s needs.

Across our system, Community assesses the impact of COVID-19 on our staff and facilities in real-time. These stats provide a snapshot of the impact that COVID-19 is having on the operations of our safety-net hospital system. Community Medical Centers

The information will be posted Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 10 a.m. at www.communitymedical.org/coronavirus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.