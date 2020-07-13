KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Community Medical Centers implements ‘surge crisis protocol’ to help hospitals share resources

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Community Medical Centers’ health system has implemented the surge crisis protocol they have prepared for over the last four months.

We continue to work daily with Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Valley’s network of hospitals to ensure resources are available to provide care for all our patients, including those with COVID-19.

Community Medical Centers

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

CMC said every hospital in the area is monitoring and sharing scarce resources — like testing supplies, PPE, staff, and bed space — so that they can adequately serve the region’s needs.

Across our system, Community assesses the impact of COVID-19 on our staff and facilities in real-time. These stats provide a snapshot of the impact that COVID-19 is having on the operations of our safety-net hospital system.

Community Medical Centers

The information will be posted Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 10 a.m. at www.communitymedical.org/coronavirus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know