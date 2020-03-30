Community Regional Medical Center in need of donations to fight COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Community Regional Medical Center is in need of donations including homemade masks.

CRMC said they use 4,000 to 5,000 masks per day and if you can sew you can help.

Here’s the mask pattern for people who want to sew and donate masks – DIY Fabric Surgical Mask.

