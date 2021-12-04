Community honors beloved Clovis ‘Dancing Man’ following his death

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been a week since a beloved Clovis doctor was fatally hit on the corner of Temperance and Bullard.

Dr. Sidney Carpenter lived his life to his own beat, making a name for himself as the ‘Dancing Man’ of Clovis. His loved ones say he was a unique guy, so they’re remembering him in a unique way.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered near the intersection where Sidney was killed to honor him through one of his passions in life– dancing.

“He’d be out here in the corner just dancing for hours. He was just a breath of fresh air just to look at,” said Sonhai Hackett Carpenter, Sidney’s spouse.

The 52-year-old doctor died last Saturday after authorities say he was hit by a car while crossing Bullard Avenue.

“He was my best friend, the love of my life and he’s gone,” said Sonhai.

Sonhai says he’s holding on to the good times following his husband’s death, but it’s been rough.

“I was still in shock when I found out about it. I just couldn’t believe that I’ll never see my friend again,” explained Sidney’s coworker, Dr. Edwin Lagera.

His colleagues at Kaiser remember his selflessness and dedication.

“He was a person who dedicated his time to mentor young people, high school students through the Latino center who want to become doctors. This is a person whose impact is gonna be felt for generations because of that work,” Dr. Carolina Simunovic said.

“He made you smile, he was funny. You’re having a bad day, he knew how to perk you up and make you laugh,” Sonhai said.