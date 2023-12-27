FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosted a family day at the community heritage center in celebration of the holiday season on Wednesday.

The family day festivities included making crafts for the kids and telling holiday stories. This gave a chance for visitors to walk around exploring exhibits and enjoy some sweet treats and hot chocolate.

Organizers say visitors can see exhibits, hear live storytelling, send logs down a flume, have a walk-through experience of a World War I trench model, and even exhibits that come to life.

“Well, one of my favorite things is when people say I didn’t know something like this existed in Clovis,” said Vaughaun Rios, Coordinator at the Community Heritage Center. “And that’s always, that’s our goal when we finally realize we got the message across.”

Storytime, crafts, coffee cocoa, and cookies, were given out. The goal of the memorial district’s staff is to encourage residents to visit the heritage center and also maybe see it in a new way.

For more information on how to visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District community heritage center, click here.