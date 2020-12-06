Community health event at Fresno City College includes free COVID-19 testing and tamale kit giveaway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Saturday was “Community Health Day” at Fresno City College where families received free groceries, a tamale kit, flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 testing.

Community members lined up as early as 6 a.m. to ensure they received the resources they need to go into the holiday season, like free groceries.

“I think it’s wonderful for those of us that don’t make enough money or we are scrambling like me, this has been a big help for myself and my family,” said Becky Ryer.

All 350 families that drove by to receive free groceries also got a kit to make tamales at home with their family.

“I have a grandson that loves tamales so he will probably want to make them with me,” said a person in line.

On an adjacent parking lot, people lined up in their cars to get a free flu shot, with a total of 200 given.

On another line, 200 COVID-19 tests were done at no cost.

“We want to make sure that folks are getting tested and that they are getting the proper care to make sure that we can do what we can as a community to stop the spread,” said Annalisa Perea, State Center Community College District Trustee.

Perea and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria both sponsored the event.

Perea said the CARES Act funding is what has allowed programs such as Fresno Cares to provide these free groceries to families.

These groceries are being handed out right on time, before the new Stay-At-Home order goes into effect.

“The need is definitely great here in our community and we are just here to help meet the demand,” Perea added.