REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday, members of the community in Reedley are still shaken and grieving after finding out terrifying details about the deaths of Darrell, Billy, Matthew, and Guadalupe Bonds.

Dozens fill the street on South Church Avenue outside of the homes where their bodies were found -including the home where all four lived together.

Brandy McNelly participated in Relay for Life with Guadalupe. She says it was important for her to come to the vigil to honor her friend.

“This is such a horrific thing to happen and to steal from our community, they had no right to take,” McNelly said.

McNelly says she wants people to remember Guadalupe as someone who loved volunteering and making others smile.

She says she and her Relay for Life teammates dressed in angel wings and bright outfits for the vigil, which represents Guadalupe’s energy and spirit.

Another huge aspect of Guadalupe’s life was serving with the Lion’s Club in Parlier. Her sponsor Joe Sanchez says she was always ready to go above and beyond to help out.

“I got a hole in my heart that I can’t fill with her gone,” Sanchez added.

People from Matthew, Darrell, and Billy’s lives gathered as well. Matthew and Guadalupe had been married for over 24 years, and Darrell and Billy were Matthew’s father and grandfather. All four lived in the home on South Church Avenue together.

Pictures at the vigil give a glimmer of who the four were before their lives were forever taken, as their loved ones light candles and pray.

Chief of Police Joe Garza announced Friday that all four victims died of gunshot wounds. On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy for four counts of murder, with his mother and mother’s boyfriend arrested on accessory charges. Garza attended the vigil and says he knows the community is feeling this loss.

“It means the world it means that this community does stand behind each other,” Garza said, referencing the large turnout for the event. “It’s not just that this happened to them, not to me so I’m not going to worry about it this happened to us this happened to us as a community.”

He says even with the arrests from Jan. 9 and major developments on the case, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Rest assured we are working on this case, we are working tirelessly on this case and that we are going to find justice,” he added.

Guadalupe’s sisters told us their entire family is thankful for the community’s support and turnout for the vigil.