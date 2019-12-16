Community gathers to celebrate the life of singer Xy Lee, the youngest victim in Fresno mass shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The community gathered at the Fresno fairgrounds for the funeral of 23-year-old Xy Lee.

He was one of four men shot and killed during a backyard gathering on November 17th in Fresno. Lee was a well known Hmong singer with fans all over the world. He moved to Fresno with his family from a refugee camp in Thailand when he was 14-years-old. At Sunday’s funeral his family deeply mourned the loss. His brother said he lost a piece of his heart when he died.

“A senseless killing does not erase or blemish a meaningful, full life. It does not define us but only serves to unit us and our love for family and community,” said Mayor Lee Brand.

