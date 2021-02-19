Community funds repairs for vandalized family-owned taco truck

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Don Tacos has been serving the Fresno community for around three years – in and around the Bethel Christian Center parking lot near North First Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

“We usually park the trailer behind the Bethel Church parking lot and when we arrived Wednesday afternoon, we noticed the doors were open from the back,” said Don Tacos owner Obet Rios.

The TV and a door handle were missing, a window was broken. A couple of weeks back the owner says the truck that pulls the food truck was also broken into and plates, cups, sodas, and a battery was stolen.

“So, it is someone who knows us really good and knows our schedule as well – our working hours on the church.”

This is the family’s main source of income and they’re now out $4,500 for repairs, but loyal customers showed their support by contributing to a GoFundMe.

“I’d just like to showcase that the community can rally together. I just know how it feels to need the help and not be given it so just to have someone to take the initiative on your behalf and get the community going. I think it’s just beautiful and overall just inspiring,” said local blogger GrizzlyEats.

The owner is thankful and remains positive.

“I’m just very grateful for our customers and for people who aren’t even our customers, I’m just very grateful to see the support and all the love that people have for us. Stay safe around here because it is tough times right now and just to be aware of everything.”