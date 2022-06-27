FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two people remain hospitalized Monday after the Planet Vegan food truck burst into flames on Friday.

The food truck and brewing community is now coming together to help the owners and their families who have been impacted.

Five fundraising events will be held Thursday night with the intention of donating a portion of the earnings going toward the families impacted by this.

Mike Oz, the organizer for Fresno Street Eats, is spearheading these fundraisers that are happening at five different locations with 30 food trucks.

The Planet Vegan food truck after the fire.

“It’s always tragic when you see something happen like this to someone in the food truck community, but this is kind of above and beyond anything we’ve ever seen,” he said.

New helmet cam video from the Fresno Fire Department shows crews battling the food truck fire just three days ago on First Street and Shaw Avenue.

Two people, including the owner who was working the truck that day, were sent to the hospital with burn injuries after the explosion.

The family of the owner did not want to speak with us Monday, and we are respecting their space.

They did share with us a photo of the owner currently in the hospital, as well as their GoFundMe page, which you can find here.

“When something like this happens, it really takes a toll. For us, the fundraiser isn’t just about, ‘hey, how can we help them fix their truck?’ It’s how can we keep them living. Who’s gonna pay for gas, who is gonna pay for food when you don’t have the means for full-time employment,” said Oz.

On Thursday, June 30th, there will be a fundraiser at five different locations with 30 food trucks in total.

The fundraiser will be held at the following locations and times:

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

– 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The Well Community Church – 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

– 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Crow & Wolf Brewing Company – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Gazebo Grill – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Kingsburg Farmer’s Market – 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Full Circle Brewery will also be hosting this event on July 2nd to contribute to Planet Vegan.

“We’re going to have a bunch of vendors out there, just making a day for Planet Vegan, to show our support for the food truck community, but mostly for Planet Vegan so they know they have people in their corner,” said Tea Gonzales, a spokesperson for Full Circle Brewing Company.

“It’s tough enough to get a broken axel or a flat tire, and what kind of toll that takes on your business. That’s not a quick fix, that’s maybe the difference of having a business again or not,” concluded Oz.