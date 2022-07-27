FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley community colleges are gearing up for the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester with Extreme Registration events.

The in-person events will be held July 29 and 30.

“If you are looking to come back to college to finish your degree, you want to start your degree, or you’re looking for a change in your career, we have everything you need to succeed,” says Dr. Carole Goldsmith, State Center Community College District Chancellor.

Counselors will be on-hand at the registration events to help guide students through the process of signing up for classes, in addition to assistance with obtaining financial aid and childcare.

The 2022 fall semester begins August 8th

Extreme Registration Events:

July 29 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July 30 – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Locations:

Fresno City College

Clovis Community College

Reedley College

Madera Community College