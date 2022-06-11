EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Dozens of families celebrated Juneteenth a week early on Saturday. The annual event took place at Allensworth State Historic Park in Earlimart.

“People have come from all throughout California to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Dr. Crystal Jackson, NAACP Kings and Tulare counties chapter president.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday last year, and it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The actual holiday is on June 19th.

“We need to show people that we’re here,” said Sydney Sims, co-chair of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. San Joaquin Valley Alumnae Chapter. ‘When I moved to Porterville, I would go an entire week without seeing another person who looked like me. So I think it’s really important for us to get out here and show people that we’re here.”

This year, the Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae chapter was one of the event organizers. Sims said it’s important to continue bringing attention to Allensworth State Historic Park.

“The park initially was established by African Americans and they had their own stores, their own little city,” said Sims.

It’s a 1974 landmark and it was the first town in California to be founded, financed, and governed by African Americans.

The event featured docents dressed in 1900s attire. A community health fair also provided screenings and resources on site.

“It’s all about health and wellness for compromised populations –Hispanics and African Americans in Tulare County,” said Sims.

The celebration also included live music, prizes, free food, and raffles.