FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Comedian Jo Koy is coming to Fresno in 2024, announced by the Save Mart Center on Monday.

Jo Koy says he has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The comedian, says he pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

Jo Koy will be coming to the Save Mart Center in Fresno on March 30, 2024.

Tickets for the comedy show will go on sale for presale on Nov. 1 at noon and to the general public on Nov. 3rd at noon – purchased through Ticketmaster.

For more information about the comedians’ upcoming 2024 tour, visit Jo Koy’s website.