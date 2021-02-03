Combat jets take off at Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing on day 3 of Valley Thunder

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Wednesday was the third day of the two-week-long Valley Thunder training, hosted by Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing. At the Fresno Air National Guard Base were F35s, F15s, F16s, and a T38 took off to the skies to kick off the Valley Thunder training. The training’s goal is to simulate real combat situations.

“Most exercises, we usually have unlimited resources which has its pros and cons, but for this exercise we are replicating if we lose aircraft one day or missiles that are on their jet when we lose them, we will not have access to them the next day,” said Major Jamie “Huck” Hastings a 194th Squadrons Weapons Officer.

The training will even take out the pilots out of the combat simulation.

“If a pilot is shot down, then they will not be participating in the next morning’s missions, however, they will accomplish their basic dissimilar training in the afternoon.”

This is the first time the Valley Thunder exercises have taken place. Last year’s exercise was canceled due to COVID. Major Jamie Hastings hopes it showcases what the Fresno base has to offer.

“Fresno is unique in that we have the ability to be centrally located in California, we have great access to multiple air spaces throughout the state, in addition, we have, especially this time of year, we have ideal weather conditions so beautiful, blue sky day today.”

Major Hastings added it’s a great opportunity to experiment.

“And prove that F35s and other aircraft can effectively operate out of the Fresno airport and so it’s a great experience to have them here participating with us on our own ramp.”

The Valley Thunder training continues through Feb. 12.