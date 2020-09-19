Colton’s Social House in Clovis at risk of losing patio space

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Sierra Vista Mall is asking Colton’s Social House to make some changes issuing a cease and desist. Colton’s says during the pandemic, instead of just staying alive, they’ve decided to thrive.

“We’ve probably gone a little bit overboard in that and really stuck by not trying to just survive, but thrive and we didn’t just want to move Colton’s outside, but we wanted to develop a whole new outdoor experience,” Brittany Collins Dean, the general manager for Colton’s Social House.

The restaurant says between being shut down due to COVID-19 and expenses for the patio they’re out around $200,000. Landlord, Sierra Vista mall says they’ve gone too far and issued a public statement that said in part:

“Unfortunately, however, the unauthorized construction and unmaintained nature of the outdoor dining set-up at Colton’s Social House has failed to adhere to the health and safety protocols…” Sierra Vista Mall

So far the management at Colton’s are taking things in stride.

“It looks more intense than it really is. We’ve worked on our space and developed it as we’ve been open, so our space doesn’t look exactly as it did, in fact, we’ve expanded.”

The cease and desist order states that Colton’s has to stop making alterations to the premises without approval from Sierra Vista and gave the restaurant 15 days to get back into lease compliance or Coltons will be in default.

“But, they haven’t specifically said what needs to comply or what is out of compliance and so right now we’re kind of at a standstill.”

