STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was declared dead on the side of a road in Stanislaus County on Monday after he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said around 5:45 a.m., they responded to calls about an unresponsive pedestrian on the south shoulder of East Hatch Road. When emergency personnel arrived, they say they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

Investigation of the scene indicated that the man was struck by a vehicle on East Hatch Road, just left of Church Lane, according to CHP. Officers say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and specific details about the vehicle including make, model, direction of travel, and time of the collision are still being investigated according to CHP.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Officers Norseen or Mitchell at (209) 545-7440.