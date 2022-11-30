FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city leaders and educational partners announced on Wednesday a new way for local college students to catch the bus to class for free.

The idea was made possible in part through a $100,000 grant from the Pacific Gas and Electric company.

The new funds secure free FAX bus rides for Fresno State students and staff – as well as all students and staff in the State Center Community College District in Fresno and Clovis.

According to Fresno State President Saul Jimenez Sandoval, in September alone, more than 14,000 students caught the bus from Fresno State.

“It takes a community like Fresno to come together and say ‘Transportation is a fundamental element in the journey of a student’s education,'” said Sandoval.

Mayor Jerry Dyer echoed the importance of reliable transportation in helping students meet their educational goals.

“The last thing we want our students to be worried about, is having their transportation needs met,” said Dyer.

The program is set to begin on January 1, 2023, and will remain in place for one year, with city leaders hoping to extend it to cover other groups.

The City of Fresno previously eliminated bus fares for all children 12 years of age and younger.

For more information on the city of Fresno’s FAX bus fares, click here.