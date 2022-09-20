CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California State University officials hosted a college night at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Monday evening.

They say enrollment has changed a lot during the pandemic and they want students to know that the CSU system is an option. “Students really get to see the breadth and depth of the CSU.

Cal Poly Humboldt being our newest Cal Poly all the way 800 miles down to San Diego State in San Diego,” Assistant vice chancellor for enrollment at CSU April Grommo said.

She said these events give prospective freshman and transfer students a look at all of the 23 campuses in the CSU system. Grommo says the pandemic has changed the way people attend school, and enrollment had been down during the thick of the pandemic.

“There’s been a national downturn in enrollment and we’ve also seen our California community colleges see their enrollment drip due to the pandemic.

So for example for fall 2022 which started in the last few weeks we did, see an increase in our freshman admission applications but unfortunately a decrease in transfer admission applications”

Applications will begin to get accepted starting on October 1st.