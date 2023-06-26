VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The co-founder of San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) Robert Perry has died after he was found in an irrigation canal north of Visalia, according to the college and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials announced Monday that the 84-year-old had passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 7:15 p.m. to an irrigation canal north of Visalia, east of Road 124 and between Avenue 328 and Avenue 352, for a body located in a canal full of water.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of 84-year-old Robert Perry in the irrigation canal.

Perry leaves behind Shirley Perry, his wife of more than 60 years and co-founder of San Joaquin Valley College. The two founded the college in 1977 and has been under the operation of their two sons since 1995.

Robert was a remarkable individual whose pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication to education transformed countless lives. His commitment to providing accessible and quality education to students from diverse backgrounds was a positive force for change in the central valley and beyond. Ryan C. Smith, San Joaquin Valley College

College officials say they are deeply saddened by this loss and extend their deepest condolences and support to all the people whose lives he has touched, adding that Robert’s vision and impact will endure through the achievements of the many thousands of graduates, students, faculty and staff whose lives he helped to improve.

Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say the cause of death is pending autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.