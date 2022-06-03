FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Each year, more than a dozen drownings take place in Fresno County.

They often occur when the weather gets hot and people seek relief at area lakes and rivers.

Swimming skills are critical, but even decent swimmers can become drowning victims due to cold water shock. The body’s reaction to the extreme temperature change can make people lose the ability to control their breathing.

“Even if you’re a decent swimmer, once you get into that water it’s going to lock you up. And then you have a current on top of that. And if you’ve been drinking that’s just another factor and you’re pretty much done. You’re not going to be able to survive those conditions,” Fresno County Sheriff Department public information officer Tony Botti said.

The National Center for Cold Water Safety says water temperatures below 70 degrees are dangerous because the body begins the cold water shock response which stops you from controlling your breathing.

They say 50 to 60 degree water leads to total loss of breathing control.

These temperatures cause the same intensity of shock as near-freezing (35) water.

A thermometer on the San Joaquin River at Highway 41 shows a temperature of 51 degrees. The water is very cold because it was recently snow in the Sierra Nevada.

When water is below 40 degrees, people report debilitating pain similar to an ice cream headache.

“A huge factor is getting help right away. If you can get plucked out of the water and CPR started quickly transported to the hospital than you do have a chance but minute by minute the longer you’re down the chances of you surviving go lower and lower,” Botti said.