Cocoran man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in Corcoran on Thursday, according to Corcoran Police Department officials.

On Dec. 19 just before 10:00 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision near Whitley and Pickerell avenues. Upon arrival, officers say they found two vehicles with “major damage” that had crashed at the intersection.

According to officials, a man, later identified as Benjamin Brunn, 34, was found unconscious and not breathing at the scene.

Police say they attempted lifesaving measures on Brunn, but he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Authorities say investigators learned the driver of the suspect vehicle had fled the scene on foot with other subjects before officers arrived.

Detectives investigating the incident say they were able to identify the driver as Malaquias Guzman, 37 of Corcoran, and wrote an arrest warrant for Guzman regarding the fatal collision.

According to police, Guzman was arrested at his place of work on Thursday and booked into the Kings County Jail.