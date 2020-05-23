Coastal Counties asking Valley residents to avoid beaches this upcoming weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –Officials at coastal counties are urging Valley residents to think before traveling to the ocean.

San Luis Obispo public information officer, Michelle Shoresman says last weekend they saw a surge in tourism and anticipate another surge this holiday weekend

“We know it is often temping during this holiday weekend to travel but we really still are under the governor’s order and everyone should be trying to stay as close to home as they can,” said Shoresman.

Shoresman said popular tourist destinations face an especially high risk on holiday weekends especially during this pandemic.

“It’s not just San Luis Obispo County that needs to keep visitors at bay. It’s the whole state and there are other tourist areas popular areas where people want to travel to,” said Shoresman.

Monterey County is also discouraging outside residents from visiting along with prohibiting picnicking on their beaches and sunbathing.

Santa Cruz County beaches are still closed to the public from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. they too have seen an increase in actrivity from outside of their county.

Shoresman said most coastal towns thrive off tourism however in the mists of a pandemic they want to do what they can to keep their active cases low and protect their employees.

“Our hotel staff , our Airbnb owners we just want to protect our staff and keep our incident rates low,” said Shoresman.

Right now Fresno and Tulare County each have more than 900 active cases. But, coastal counties like Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz have less than 200 active cases combined.

City manager of Morro Bay, Scott Collins says sanitation is key to keeping COVID-19 numbers down along the central coast.

“More trash cans, more porta potty, more wash stations increase the number of services per week in all of those things, just to try and keep up,” Collins said.

