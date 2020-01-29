Coalinga boy set to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami with help from Make-A-Wish

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A “Wish Kid” from Coalinga is joining 18 other Wish Kids in attending Super Bowl LIV this Sunday in Miami, according to Make-A-Wish Northeastern and Central California.

Joseph Reed, or JD as he likes to be called, is a 12-year-old with congenital heart disease, will attend the big game with other Wish Kids and their families from 12 different states and Canadian provinces, spokeswoman Michele Sanders said.

The festivities begin Thursday with a welcome reception at Dave & Buster’s in Miami, then JD will receive a private, behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium, spend time with past and present NFL players, test his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience and get red-carpet access to the NFL Honors event, all before the big game on Sunday, Make-A-Wish said.

“We hope that by having his wish come true, JD will return from Florida with the physical and emotional strength needed to face whatever challenges come his way, ” said Jennifer Stolo, CEO & President of Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada.

More than 250 children with critical illnesses have attended the Super Bowl since 1982.

