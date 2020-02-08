Coalinga boy needs bone marrow donor after first transplant fails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 7-year-old Coalinga boy is in search of a bone marrow donor after his body rejected his older brother’s bone marrow transplant.

Bryan Benitez has been battling Leukemia since he was three years old.

His 16-year-old brother was a match in May 2019. Unfortunately, the family says Bryan relapsed for the second time Oct. 2019.

This time his cancer come back more aggressively.

Bryan will be undergoing a more experimental treatment at the children’s hospital at Stanford.

The family is working closely with ‘Be the Match’ and will be hosting a drive Tuesday, Feb.18 to find a bone marrow match. The event will be held at Coalinga High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bryan’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

