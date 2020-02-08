Coalinga boy needs bone marrow donor after first transplant fails

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 7-year-old Coalinga boy is in search of a bone marrow donor after his body rejected his older brother’s bone marrow transplant.

Bryan Benitez has been battling Leukemia since he was three years old.

His 16-year-old brother was a match in May 2019. Unfortunately, the family says Bryan relapsed for the second time Oct. 2019.

This time his cancer come back more aggressively.

Bryan will be undergoing a more experimental treatment at the children’s hospital at Stanford. 

The family is working closely with ‘Be the Match’ and will be hosting a drive Tuesday, Feb.18 to find a bone marrow match. The event will be held at Coalinga High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bryan’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know