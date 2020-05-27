Co-CEOs will lead the Central California Food Bank

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Food Bank announced Wednesday who will replace former CEO Andy Souza, with two people set to take on the role.

Both the chief operating office and chief administrative officer were promoted to co-CEOs. Natalie Caples’ and Kym Dildine’s new roles were announced following a decision by the Board of Directors.

“CCFB and our community are incredibly fortunate to have our co-CEO’s at the helm. Their expertise, skills, experience, and passion make them uniquely qualified to lead our food bank to the next level,” said Board Chair Dr. Julie Olson-Buchanan.

The food bank says the two co-CEOs will take on different roles while at the helm: Caples will oversee Programs and Operations and Policy and Advocacy while Dildane will continue her work as the chief administrative officer and oversee Donor Relations, Human Resources, Communications, and Development.

