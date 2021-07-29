Club One Casino relocation decision delayed by Fresno City Council

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City Council delayed the vote on whether or not Club One Casino will be able to relocate to Granite Park.

The city council was supposed to vote on the decision during its regular meeting, but Councilmember Tyler Maxwell asked that the hearing be continued until the first week of September at the latest.

“You are wishing to move into this community, which has a lot of roots and they want to give input,” said Maxwell to the owner of Club One Casino Kyle Kirkland. “They want to give input and that is the most critical factor. The sales tax and everything is great but at the end of the day, I am here to protect my constituents and if they haven’t felt like they have had the chance to express interest or concerns, I have an issue with that.”

Maxwell asked Kirkland to hold a community meeting at Granite Park for neighbors to address concerns from neighbors about possible impacts such as crime, lack of parking, and noise.

Kirkland and Club One has been located in downtown Fresno for 25 years. In March 2020, the club closed down indefinitely due to the pandemic. Kirkland cited the lack of outdoor space as one of the biggest constraints.

“Our building was outdated,” said Kirkland. “Not as energy-efficient, we felt like it was limiting our growth.”

Club One brings in $1 million in tax revenue for Fresno each year and employs around 300 people. All of those employees without work in the card room for 17 months.

“It is a tough time,” said Dealer and single mother of four Khouandara Thirakoune. “We are still fighting through it, we just want to get back to work.”

The new proposed location is at Granite Park, in the same building Cabo Wabo Cantina and Club Imperio once was.

The estimated project cost is over $10 million. Kirkland said if approval is granted by the city council, he could open up half of his tables within a couple of weeks.

The decision will either be made at the city council meeting on August 19 or September 2.