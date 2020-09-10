ClovisFest hot air balloon show canceled due to COVID-19

FILE – Elijah Sanchez, right, helps pilot Troy Bradley, left, prepare for liftoff in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan – FILE)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 46th annual ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce made the decision due to concerns about the virus and mandates from state and county health officials that prohibit large gatherings.

It was hoped that the chamber could safely host the event in 2020 but the current COVID-19 numbers in Fresno County prevented the event from moving forward.

The ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly & International Village, originally scheduled for October 24 and 25, will now be moved to the last full weekend in September. The 2021 dates are September 25 and 26.

Shawn Miller, Business Development Manager for the city of Clovis, said ClovisFest and Big Hat Days, which have been both canceled in 2020, were “very important to our community and the Clovis Way of Life and are greatly missed this year. We are a resilient community and we look forward to having all of the fantastic Clovis events back in 2021.”

