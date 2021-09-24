ClovisFest hot air balloon rides are back and better than ever

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – ClovisFest is back this weekend for its 46th year where visitors can enjoy some cold brews, live music, food and even hop on a hot air balloon.

Hot air balloon flights are a staple at ClovisFest and after ClovisFest was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, community members are ready to soar above the skies this upcoming weekend.

Hot air balloon pilot David Wakefield says hot air balloons can fly above 17,000, almost 18,000 feet but due to hazy skies from the California wildfires, guests can expect to fly a bit lower than usual this year.

“It’s a good way to get a feel for what a balloon is like without the scariness of flying away,” says hot air balloon pilot Bob Locklin. “We’ll have about 10 balloons, planning to take off around 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.”

Residents say they are looking forward to seeing Clovis at new heights when flying in the sky this year.

“It’s very family-friendly, we see some amazing views and experiences here for everybody to partake in,” says community member Maria Walton.

Rides in the hot air balloons will start at $10 and people of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun. For those who may be scared of heights, ClovisFest has over 250 food booths, craft booths and more for guests to enjoy while attending the event.

ClovisFest will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.