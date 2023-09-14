CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – ClovisFest 2023 is almost here and you won’t want to miss out on all the fun.

The 48th annual event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23 and 24.

The event is free and open to the whole community to see a wide range of hot air balloons, unique craft vendors, and festival foods.

Organizers say ClovisFest spans over twelve city blocks.

Where you can find the big major:

Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly – Clovis Rodeo Grounds (arrive early morning, around 6 a.m. for the best viewing position and launch will depend on wind and weather). Tethered balloon rides will be available for $20.00 per rider on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast items, coffee, and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Street Fair with Vendors & Festival Foods – On Pollasky Avenue between 3rd Street and 8th Street in Old Town Clovis

International Village – Enter at Pollasky and 4th Street for live entertainment and booths

Inflatable Attractions – Located on the east side of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue (near Two Cities Coffee)

Kids Zone – Located on the east side of 5th Street and Pollasky Avenue you can find the petting zoo, pony rides, princesses from Something Enchanted, and travel back in time to the medieval era with visitors from the Kerney Renaissance Faire.

Made In Clovis & Children’s Business Fair – Located on Pollasky Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets

New this year are hatchet throwing and a golf simulator.

Pets are not allowed at Old Town events, including those carried or pushed in a cart.

Parking is free in surrounding lots and streets and organizers say the largest lot is located at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, on the east side of Clovis Ave between Bullard and 5th Streets.