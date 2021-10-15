Clovis West students get out of school early after water line repair leaves campus dry

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students at Clovis West High School were released early Friday after a water line was struck on the campus, Clovis Unified officials say.

Students at the high school were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. after a water line was struck by a crew working on the campus earlier in the morning. The fix required turning the water supply off which would leave restrooms and the fire sprinkler system dry, according to the school district.

According to Clovis Unified School District officials, parents and bus drivers were told about the early dismissal and “Campus Catering” swapped lunch plans for “grab-and-go” meals for students to eat as they left campus.

Officials say the repair is expected to be completed Friday afternoon.