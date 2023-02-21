CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m. Clovis West High School was briefly placed on lockdown after being notified by the Fresno Police Department, officials say.

According to authorities, the call was similar to those received by local law enforcement earlier in February.

Officials say an immediate, coordinated response with local law enforcement was initiated. That included an aerial and ground search of the campus. The school was soon given permission to end the lockdown and continue with regular operations.

Officials say as a precautionary measure, Fort Washington Elementary was also briefly placed in a lockdown – that was lifted within 10 minutes – to allow law enforcement action to take place at Clovis West across the street.

Normal operations quickly resumed following the all-clear, and students were released on time.