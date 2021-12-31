Clovis Walgreens employee slashed with knife by known shoplifter, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man who Clovis Police say is a “known shoplifter” has been arrested after he reportedly struck and slashed a Walgreens employee with a knife, according to police.

Police say just after 6:00 p.m., officers arrived to the northwest corner of Villa and Shaw for reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who was identified as an employee of Walgreens.

After a brief search, law enforcement officials found the suspect identified as Abel Yandell, 20, hiding in a parking lot near Shaw and Cherry avenue, according to police.

Yandell was taken into custody without incident.

Yandell was booked into Fresno County Jail on one felony assault charge.