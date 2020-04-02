Clovis and Fresno waives RV parking restrictions for some residents amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Information

FILE — RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on May 22, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images –FILE)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Both the cities of Clovis and Fresno announced Thursday they have enacted emergency orders that waive parking restrictions for RVs for essential workers and others to isolate themselves from family and other occupants of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Current regulations limit how long an RV can be parked on streets or in a driveway of a home within city limits.

Clovis’ order waives restrictions for essential workers who choose to isolate themselves to prevent exposure of coronavirus to themselves or their family, as well as individuals ordered to self-isolate by a doctor or public health official, said Chad McCollum, city spokesman.

Clovis residents who want to take advantage of the relaxed regulations need to contact Jennifer Campbell at jenniferc@cityofclovis.com or call 559-324-2554. Applicants will be asked to provide documentation from a medical provider or employer.

Fresno’s order also allows essential workers to isolate themselves in a recreational vehicle on the street in front of their homes, in the driveway, or on an improved surface.

Fresno residents who want to take advantage of the emergency order should be prepared to present documentation from their employer stating that they are an essential worker.

Parking restrictions remain in effect for everyone else who do not qualify under the parameters of the emergency order.

