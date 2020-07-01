Clovis Veterans Memorial District to host virtual 4th of July celebration

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Veterans Memorial District will host its first-ever virtual Independence day on Saturday.

Officials with the district say that due to the current health crisis, it was decided to host a virtual celebration in order to keep the community safe.

The Chairman of the Board stated, “Since there are no community celebrations for the Fourth of July this year, the District has decided to leverage a virtual platform in order to celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy as a nation.”

The district says they will be hosting a watch party through their Facebook page at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

The program will include patriotic marches recorded by the AUSA Sounds of Freedom Band and remarks about Independence Day and our community from local leaders including Clovis Community College President Dr. Lori Bennett, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, and others.

The district says they have also prepared a virtual women in the military exhibit highlighting the achievements made by women in the military and their ability to integrate into military culture.

“We must never forget that it is our duty to ensure that which is defended by our service members. As citizens we do our part by being responsible and engaged in our community,” Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.