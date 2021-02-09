Clovis unveils its new city flag

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following a design approved in December, Clovis City Council members unveiled the city’s new flag during their meeting on Monday.

In addition to the city’s ‘Bronco Billy’ in the center of the new design, the flag also includes the year 1912 to mark the year the city was incorporated, and a gold star to honor the men and women who gave their lives for their country.

The flag is currently displayed in the City Council Chambers and will soon be flown on flag poles around Clovis. It will also be available for purchase later this year.