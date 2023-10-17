CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hard hats and golden shovels, tools used by Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) to break ground on their sixth high school and intermediate school, The Terry P. Bradley Educational Center.

On Tuesday morning, school officials held a groundbreaking celebration to mark the beginning of construction on CUSD’s next comprehensive educational center. It will serve as a home to the future Clovis South High School and a yet-to-be-named intermediate school that will have a phased opening starting in Fall of 2025.

Alongside student performers and honored guests in attendance was Terry P. Bradley, Ed.D., who served the district for 34 years in several business and financial roles that culminated in his superintendency from 2002 to 2009.

This is an exciting time in Clovis Unified as we mark the beginning of an entirely new school area anchored by this center. It’s also a wonderful tribute to Dr. Bradley, a district leader whose expertise with finances and facilities helped shape our district into what it is today. We will honor him in years to come by remaining focused on our core values of putting students first, valuing our employees and enhancing our community partnerships. Clovis South Area Superintendent Stephanie Hanks, Ed.D.

CUSD says the Bradley Center will have a few new features among Clovis schools including the district’s first sunken football field and gymnasium.

Set at Highland and Clinton Avenues, the center’s location is expected to help ease the current overcrowding at schools in the area and provide space for expected future student enrollment growth.

As school attendance boundaries have yet to be set, public meetings will be held in January for this discussion. Anyone seeking updates can visit the CUSD website.