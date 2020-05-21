Clovis Unified will continue distance learning until the end of the school year

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Distance learning at Clovis Unified School District will remain for the rest of the academic year following a vote by the school board Wednesday.

The school board accepted a recommendation from Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell to suspend on-campus tuition until Jun. 5. It means students will not be on campus until August at the earliest.

According to Clovis Unified, the vote was made in light of the city of Fresno’s decision to maintain its ‘shelter in place’ order until May 31, and California’s own stay at home order remaining in place.

District officials say schools will work with their students to return textbooks, uniforms, library books or other school-owned items.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.