CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than two decades working for the district, six as the superintendent Clovis Unified School District leader Eimear O’Brien announced her retirement on Thursday.

O’Brien made the announcement through a video shared with families and the school community.

She said this was not an easy decision because ‘serving our students, employees and the community of this incredible school district has been the greatest privilege of my life’. But she mentioned that her mission now is to go back to her home in Ireland to take care of her mother

I am extremely grateful for the opportunity allowed me by the seven individuals serving on our Governing Board to lead the Clovis Unified School District. Through challenging times, our Governing Board has worked with me to keep the best interests of our students and the well-being of the people who serve them as our first priority. Eimear O’Brien, Ed.D – Clovis Unified School District Superintendent

O’Brien also highlighted some of the District’s milestones during her six-year administration:

3 National Blue Ribbon Awards

13 California Distinguished School Awards

1 Model Continuation School Award

5 National Schools to Watch Awards

28 California Pivotal Practice Awards in 2022

54 Honor Roll School Recognitions

43 Bonner Character Awards

51 Positive Behavior Interventions & Support Awards

41 Statewide Civic Learning Awards

The retiring superintendent said members of the governing board will now begin a search for the new district’s leader, she added that this information will be sent to the community in the next few weeks.

O’Brien worked with Clovis Unified School District for 26 years.